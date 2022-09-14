Robinson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Coach Brian Daboll said Robinson is day-to-day after an early exit from Sunday's win over the Titans, though Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes that the wide receiver has a brace over his knee and appears likely to miss some time. If so, candidates to see extra snaps include Richie James, Kadarius Toney and David Sills.
