Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Robinson (knee) will not practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson was forced out of Week 1's win over the Titans due to a right knee injury, and he's currently considered day-to-day but has made progress since Sunday. The rookie second-round pick will have two more opportunities to upgrade to at least limited activity before the Giants take on the Panthers in Week 2.
