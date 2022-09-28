Robinson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Coach Brian Daboll wasn't optimistic Tuesday when discussing Robinson and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who also missed Wednesday's practice. The Giants likely will start Richie James and David Sills this Sunday against the Bears, with Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton the other healthy options after Sterling Shepard suffered an ACL tear this past Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: May not be ready Week 4•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not playing Monday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Still hasn't practiced since injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No Thursday practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Working on side Wednesday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Won't play in Week 2•