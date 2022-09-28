Robinson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coach Brian Daboll wasn't optimistic Tuesday when discussing Robinson and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who also missed Wednesday's practice. The Giants likely will start Richie James and David Sills this Sunday against the Bears, with Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton the other healthy options after Sterling Shepard suffered an ACL tear this past Sunday.

