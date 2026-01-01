Robinson (ribs) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson did not practice Wednesday and now appears to be sitting out a second consecutive session. That leaves him one more opportunity to take the practice field on Friday, at which point the Giants will decide whether to assign him an official injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against Dallas. Robinson has strung together three straight 100-yard performances and already gone over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, and if he's able to take the field versus the Cowboys on Sunday, he'll have an opportunity to log another strong performance in a plus matchup.