Robinson (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season, requiring surgery to repair the injury and a stint on the active/PUP list during training camp and the preseason. The Giants removed him from the PUP list Aug. 29, and his activity level since then has been revealed. Robinson likely will need to get back to full participation in practice to be cleared for game action, but he hasn't been ruled out from playing in Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.