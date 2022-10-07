Robinson (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It remains to be seen whether Robinson has suffered an injury setback, but his recovery obviously hasn't progressed as hoped for the Giants. With Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also out versus Green Bay, Daniel Jones is set to operate with David Sills, Richie James and Darius Slayton as his top wideouts.