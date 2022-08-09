Robinson is listed as a first-team wide receiver on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart.
New York has yet to play its first preseason game and Sterling Shepard is listed at the end of the depth chart since he is on the PUP list while recovering from a torn Achilles, so Robinson's placement is far from set in stone. Still, it's an indication that the Giants think highly of the 21-year-old rookie receiver, who they selected in the second round of the draft in April. Should Robinson carve out significant playing time this season, he could prove to be a steal for managers selecting him at the back end of fantasy drafts.