Robinson said Monday that he fractured his ribs in the first half of the Giants' Week 17 win over the Raiders, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

After sustaining the injury, Robinson relayed that he finished out the game in order to meet his goal of reaching 1,000 yards for the season. He achieved the feat, finishing the 2025 season with a 92-1,014-4 receiving line on 140 targets over his 16 appearances before the Giants placed him on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 18. Robinson's fractured ribs should be fully healed by the time OTAs get underway in the spring, but whether the 25-year-old will remain with the Giants has yet to be determined. He's slated for unrestricted free agency this spring and could be a sought-after commodity for teams seeking an upgrade at slot receiver.