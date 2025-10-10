Robinson secured six of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Robinson's catch and yardage totals were both team highs for the Giants on the night, and his target tally was second only to that of Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The highlight of Robinson's night was his 35-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, his second score of the campaign. Robinson now has seen seven targets apiece in his first two full games without Malik Nabers (IR, knee), and his involvement should remain elevated during a tough Week 7 road matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 19.