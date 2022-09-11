Robinson won't return to Sunday's game at Tennessee due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Prior to his departure in the second quarter, Robinson hauled in his only target for five yards. With the rookie second-round pick ruled out, the Giants' available wide receivers Sunday are Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Richie James and David Sills, while Darius Slayton was a healthy scratch.