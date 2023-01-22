Robinson (knee) said Sunday that he plans on being healthy for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson added that the ACL tear in his right knee was pretty clean, which gives the wideout optimism that he'll recovery quickly. He's currently on crutches but said he'll get to ditch those next week. The second-round rookie was a solid contributor before suffering the injury in Week 11, totaling 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards and one score across six appearances. If Robinson is healthy to start next season, he'll likely be a favorite to open the year as one of the Giants' top pass catchers.