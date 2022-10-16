Robinson (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Suiting up for the first time since the season opener, Robinson could be limited in his return from a right knee injury after having a cap on his reps during Week 6 prep. The receiving corps has a different breakdown since the rookie second-round pick's last appearance, though, as all of Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee), Sterling Shepard (ACL, IR) and Collin Johnson (Achilles, IR) are unavailable. This time around, Robinson will be working with Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson, Richie James and David Sills at wide receiver.