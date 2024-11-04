Robinson caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Fantasy managers have grown accustomed to Robinson posting uninspiring yardage totals, but he had been a steady PPR performer in the early part of the campaign with at least eight targets and six catches in five of his first seven games. However, the 2022 second-round draft pick has gotten less attention from QB Daniel Jones over the past two weeks, drawing just five targets against the Steelers in Week 8 followed by Sunday's four targets (which tied a season-low mark) against the Commanders. Robinson's decrease in targets has coincided with rookie tight end Theo Johnson seeing 10 targets over the past two weeks, which may be a sign that Jones is looking to distribute targets move evenly when he's not throwing to top wideout Malik Nabers. If that's the case, Robinson's fantasy outlook will take a hit given his reliance on volume over big plays.