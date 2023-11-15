Robinson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Since making his season debut Week 3, Robinson has had the occasional cap placed on his practice reps, but his availability for game days hasn't been impacted for eight straight contests. Due to a carousel of quarterbacks during that stretch, though, he's managed only a 29-204-1 line on 36 targets. Robinson will have a pair of sessions this week to put himself in a position to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Washington.