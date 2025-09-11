Robinson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After playing 52 of the Giants' 68 snaps on offense and finishing with six catches for 55 yards on eight targets in this past Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders, Robinson seemingly emerged from the contest with the ankle injury. The Giants held Robinson out of their first Week 2 practice Wednesday, but his ability to take some reps Thursday is a good sign for his chances of being available Sunday in Dallas. The Giants will wait and see if Robinson can upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice before deciding whether he'll take a designation into the weekend.