Robinson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Even though Robinson's "limited" listing matched his level of participation at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post described the rookie wideout as having an "active day" Thursday during the portion of the session that was open to the media. At the very least, Robinson looks poised to join the Giants on their flight to London later Thursday before practicing in some capacity Friday. If Robinson can upgrade to full participation, he'll be in good position to play Sunday against the Packers, but even another limited showing might be enough for the Giants to sign off on him returning from a three-game absence.
