Robinson (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This is his first full practice on a Thursday all season -- another hint Robinson is getting more comfortable after tearing an ACL last year. He's seen at least five targets in each of his four games this year, including a season-high eight (with eight catches for 62 yards) in the 14-9 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Robinson has run routes on about three-fourths of the Giants' QB dropbacks in competitive situations the past few weeks, emerging alongside TE Darren Waller as the favorite targets for QBs Daniel Jones (neck) and Tyrod Taylor. The Giants haven't yet announced if Jones will miss a second game when they face the Commanders this Sunday.