Robinson (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was held out of drills Wednesday, which was three days removed from handling 52 of 68 offensive snaps, running 32 routes and racking up six catches (on eight targets) for 55 yards during this past Sunday's 21-6 loss at Washington. Top WR Malik Nabers (back) opened this week as limited and is expected to be a full participant Thursday, but it remains to be seen if Robinson also will be unhindered in the Giants' second session of Week 2 prep.