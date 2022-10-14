Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but he's expected to play in the Week 6 contest, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie second-round pick looked as though he was on track to open the season in a prominent role for the Giants, but he played just nine snaps in a Week 1 win over the Titans before succumbing to a right knee injury that has sidelined him ever since. Even though Robinson was a limited participant during practices Wednesday through Friday, the Giants seem to have noticed enough improvement in the wideout's health to make him available Week 6. Robinson's status won't be officially confirmed until the Giants release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and Raanan suggests that the 21-year-old will likely be "sprinkled in" to the game plan in his return with a light snap count. If Robinson does in fact play Sunday and escapes without any setbacks, he could see his role on offense grow in the weeks that follow.