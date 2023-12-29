Robinson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson practiced fully Thursday, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up, but he still got a questionable designation Friday, and official confirmation on his availability may not come until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The second-year wideout has at least three catches in each of his last five games, but he has posted more than 35 receiving yards only once over that span.