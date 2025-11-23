Robinson caught nine of 14 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions. He also rushed once for no gain.

Robinson got behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown catch on a flea flicker to cap the opening drive. That score was part of a sensational first quarter that also included a 40-yard reception and the NFL's version of an NBA and-one, on which Robinson held on for a 15-yard catch that also drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Brian Branch. Robinson caught all four of his first-quarter targets for 106 yards and a touchdown, then tacked on five catches for 50 yards on 10 targets the rest of the way. He has drawn 45 targets over the past four games, so Robinson should continue to see plenty of volume against the Patriots in Week 13, regardless of whether Winston or Jaxson Dart (concussion) starts under center for the Giants.