Robinson (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
After consecutive absences at practices to begin Week 2 prep, the rookie wideout will likely need to get back on the field Friday as at least a limited participant to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday against the Panthers. If Robinson can't play Week 2, Richie James and Kadarius Toney could take on more pronounced roles at receiver alongside starters Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard.
