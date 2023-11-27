Robinson caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Robinson didn't register an official rushing attempt, but Tommy DeVito was attempting to hand the ball off to Robinson on a jet sweep when the ball came loose and was recovered by New England to end the Giants' opening possession on a fumble credited to the quarterback. After recording at least five receptions in three of his first four appearances this season, Robinson has come up short of that mark in each of his last six games played heading into New York's Week 13 bye.