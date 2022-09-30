Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Robinson will be joined on the sidelines by Kadarius Toney (hamstring), so a Giants receiving corps that lost Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the week will be headlined by Richie James, David Sills and Kenny Golladay on Sunday against the Bears. The return timetable for Robinson remains murky, as the rookie has yet to resume practicing since hurting his knee in his NFL debut.