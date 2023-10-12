Robinson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson sat out Wednesday's session, but his absence for that practice and his limited activity Thursday may have been maintenance-related while the team continues to manage his workload after he tore the ACL in his right knee last November. Since being cleared to make his season debut Week 3, Robinson's surgically-repaired knee appears to have held up well. He's handled snap shares north of 60 percent in the Giants' past two games and has recorded exactly five receptions and one carry in both contests.