Robinson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson is scheduled for free agency in March after posting the first 1,000-yard season of his career. There's no indication his injury is serious, and the Giants likely will make a run at re-signing Robinson before he can hit the open market this spring. For Week 18, New York's top receiving options will be WRs Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins and TE Daniel Bellinger.