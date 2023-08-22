Robinson (knee, PUP) was spotted running routes Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson remains on the active/PUP list less than nine months after tearing his ACL. He's making progress, but there's a chance he opens the season on reserve/PUP, which would cost Robinson the first four games of the year. With Robinson still on the mend, the Giants have featured Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt with the first-team offense this summer.
