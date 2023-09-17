Robinson (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday in Arizona.

Robinson has opened the current campaign with back-to-back absences, but he encouragingly has been listed as a limited participant on all six injury reports to date after tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season. On Friday, he relayed to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that the team is optimistic the second-year pro will be able to suit up Thursday at San Francisco, but Robinson may have to practice in full at least once Monday through Wednesday in order to do so. In the meantime, New York will lean on Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard at wide receiver.