Robinson caught both of his targets for six yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Robinson's two targets and six yards were both season-low marks in New York's first game with Drew Lock as the starting quarterback. None of the team's wideouts aside from Malik Nabers (eight catches on 13 targets for 69 yards) was able to bring in more than two receptions or tally more than eight yards in the defeat, so Robinson's poor output wasn't a matter of being surpassed on the depth chart. He'll look to get back on track in Week 14 against the Saints, though it's not yet clear whether Lock or Tommy DeVito (forearm) will start at quarterback in that game.