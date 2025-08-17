Robinson hauled in one of two targets for six yards in Saturday's preseason 31-12 victory versus the Jets.

As with most of New York's key players, Robinson's time on the field was brief -- he played just seven offensive snaps, a bit fewer than fellow WR roster locks Darius Slayton (10) and Jalin Hyatt (11). Nonetheless, Robinson was the only member of that trio to get multiple targets, and his lone catch came on a short hookup with Russell Wilson. Robinson got a healthy 140 targets and caught 93 of them last season, though he averaged only 7.5 YPC. Malik Nabers (toe/shoulder) hasn't yet played in a preseason game, and he's expected to get the lion's share of attention among New York's receiving corps again in 2025. That should leave Robinson, Slayton and (to a lesser extent) Hyatt competing for looks from a new QB room that features Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart.