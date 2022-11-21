Robinson (knee) was spotted using crutches after Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions, Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post reports.

The Giants play again in just four days against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and while a return timetable has yet to emerge for Robinson, it's hard to imagine him suiting up in Week 12, even in the best-case scenario. Robinson went down at the end of his ninth and final catch against Detroit and was unable to put any weight on the injured leg. New York will likely provide an update on the rookie receiver's status after running tests on the injury.