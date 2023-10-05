Head coach Brian Daboll said Robinson (knee) is set for limited participation in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After suffering a 24-3 loss to Seattle on Monday, the Giants will face a quicker turnaround than usual in Week 5 while preparing for a Sunday matchup with Miami. As such, the Giants seem to be taking a cautious approach with Robinson, who played his first two games of the season Weeks 3 and 4 after sitting out the first two contests while he continued his rehab for his surgically repaired right knee. The team hasn't indicated that Robinson has suffered any setbacks with his knee, so he should be in good shape to play Sunday while continuing to serve as a go-to option for quarterback Daniel Jones. Through his first two games, Robinson has turned 11 targets into nine receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns while also carrying once for a seven-yard gain.