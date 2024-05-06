Robinson could challenge for the team lead in targets even though the Giants took Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official website.

The three writers surveyed from Giants.com all agreed Nabers is a favorite to lead the team in targets, with two of the three mentioning Robinson as a candidate to give the rookie a run for his money. A 2022 second-round pick, Robinson got 31 targets on 164 routes (18.9 percent) his rookie year before he suffered an ACL tear, then had 78 looks on 490 routes (15.9 percent) last season. While he's never drawn targets at a particularly high rate, he did have a decent run of production after New York's Week 13 bye last season, averaging 4.8 catches for 52.0 yards over the final five games while taking three carries for 60 yards and a TD. A healthy offseason without rehab from major surgery should help the 23-year-old improve in 2024, though he may still be largely limited to the slot and is both smaller and slower than Nabers. The Giants' other wide receivers -- Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, etc. -- are all guys that wouldn't be likely to see too many targets even if they got a lot of playing time. Nabers and Robinson mostly figure to work with QB Drew Lock this offseason, as Daniel Jones is still rehabbing from an ACL tear.