Robinson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
While Robinson was able to gut out an unknown injury after limping off the field in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville, he wasn't targeted after halftime, finishing with six catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. With a few days to rest up, he was able to avoid the first Week 8 practice report entirely, clearing him to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top wide receivers Sunday in Seattle.
