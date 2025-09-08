Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Six catches in Week 1 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson caught six of eight targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.
Robinson averaged 41.1 yards on 8.2 targets per game in 2024, so his Week 1 stat line wasn't far from Robinson's customary production. Whether the Giants stick with veteran Russell Wilson in Week 2 against the Cowboys or turn to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart under center after Sunday's ugly performance on offense, Robinson will continue to offer a high floor due to his significant involvement on short passes but have a limited ceiling due to his lack of downfield contributions.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Secures one catch Saturday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Makes brief appearance Saturday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Back on practice field•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Back to limited practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Wants more downfield opportunities•