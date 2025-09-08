Robinson caught six of eight targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Robinson averaged 41.1 yards on 8.2 targets per game in 2024, so his Week 1 stat line wasn't far from Robinson's customary production. Whether the Giants stick with veteran Russell Wilson in Week 2 against the Cowboys or turn to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart under center after Sunday's ugly performance on offense, Robinson will continue to offer a high floor due to his significant involvement on short passes but have a limited ceiling due to his lack of downfield contributions.