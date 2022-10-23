Robinson caught six of eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over Jacksonville.

All eight of Robinson's targets came in the first half, as New York made a concerted effort to get the rookie second-round pick involved early. He limped off the field late in the first half, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and while Robinson stayed in the game, he wasn't thrown to after halftime. Robinson appeared to be hit below the belt prior to limping off, which would suggest there isn't an injury at play here, but his lack of involvement in the second half makes his status worth monitoring ahead of the Giants' Week 8 trip to Seattle.