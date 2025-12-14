Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Snags TD in Week 15 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson caught five of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.
The fourth-year slot receiver connected with Jaxson Dart for a 16-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to mount a late comeback. Robinson has four touchdowns on the season, and two of them have come in the last three games, a stretch in which he's posted a 21-244-2 line on 32 targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Vikings.
