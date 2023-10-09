Robinson brought in five of six targets for 18 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Robinson exited the game in the second half to be checked for a concussion but eventually returned, and he still finished with the second-highest catch total on the afternoon for the Giants. However, his extremely modest yardage total served as a testament to how ineffective Daniel Jones (neck) and Tyrod Taylor were in terms of getting the ball downfield, with only tight end Darren Waller surpassing the 35-yard mark for the afternoon. Robinson's outlook doesn't get any brighter in Week 6, as New York makes the short intra-state trip to face a tough Bills defense.