Robinson started and caught one of two targets for four yards while also rushing once for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets.

Robinson got involved as a runner, flashing his versatility within New York's first-team offense. The rookie second-rounder will now turn his sights toward Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when it'll be interesting to see how much he's incorporated alongside Kenny Golladay and whether Kadarius Toney (leg) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) will be good to go.