Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in San Francisco, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson predictably sat out New York's first two games of the season after receiving a doubtful designation ahead of both contests. This time around, though, he at least seems to have a chance to make his first appearance since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season. If the team allows him to suit up Thursday, Robinson may have a cap on his snaps as he eases into game action while also working behind Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and potentially even Jalin Hyatt.