Robinson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

As he was last week, Robinson continued to have a cap on his practice reps, as he's in the later stages of his recovery from the torn right ACL that he suffered Week 11 of last season. The Giants made him inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and his availability for game days may remain the same until he's able to log a full practice. Until Robinson returns, New York will rely on Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard at wide receiver.