Robinson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
With a pair of limited practices to kick off Week 6 prep, Robinson at least appears to have a better chance to play Sunday against the Ravens than either Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) or Kenny Golladay (knee), with both of those receivers having not practiced in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday. Even so, Robinson may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order for the Giants to feel comfortable making him active this weekend after the rookie second-round pick missed each of the previous four contests. The depleted state of the Giants' receiving corps should leave plenty of reps available for Robinson if and when he's ultimately cleared to play again.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Limited in practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Officially ruled out•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Limited in return to practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Remains sidelined in Week 4•