Robinson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Since making his season debut Week 3, Robinson has received the occasional reprieve from practice as he puts the torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained Week 11 of last season further in the rearview mirror. Assuming he's able to suit up Sunday in Las Vegas, he likely will be working with Daniel Jones (neck) for the first time since Week 5. In three games with Jones as the starter, Robinson hauled in 14 of 17 targets for 79 yards and no touchdowns.