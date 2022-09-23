Robinson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice participation estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants held a walk-through, but Robinson would not have been able to participate had New York held an actual practice. The rookie wide receiver hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his knee in Week 1, so he appears to be heading towards a Week 3 absence against the Cowboys, though Robinson will have the benefit of an extra day to heal since the game won't be played until Monday.