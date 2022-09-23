Robinson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice participation estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants held a walk-through, but Robinson would not have been able to participate had New York held an actual practice. The rookie wide receiver hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his knee in Week 1, so he appears to be heading towards a Week 3 absence against the Cowboys, though Robinson will have the benefit of an extra day to heal since the game won't be played until Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No Thursday practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Working on side Wednesday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Won't play in Week 2•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Remains absent from practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sits out practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not practicing Wednesday•