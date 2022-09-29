Robinson (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson hasn't practiced since injuring his right knee in the season opener, but he was seen running sprints on a side field with team trainers Thursday. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also didn't mix into drills, so with Sterling Shepard now on injured reserve due to a torn ACL, the Giants current healthy options at wide receiver are Richie James, David Sills, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
