Robinson (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions.
After feeling tightness in his hamstring at Wednesday's practice, Robinson was held out Thursday before managing another limited session to round out Week 11 prep. Coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Friday that Robinson was "trending in the right direction" to suit up Sunday, and that has come to pass. Robinson thus will work in concert with Darius Slayton as the Giants' top options at wide receiver, with Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Isaiah Hodgins likely the next players up at the position.
