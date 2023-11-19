Robinson caught three of four targets for 35 yards and rushed once for two yards in a 31-19 Week 11 win over Washington.

While Robinson didn't put up a big stat line, he finished second among New York's wide receivers in both catches and receiving yards behind Darius Slayton (arm). Robinson's total yardage in the victory was his third-highest mark of the season and his most since Week 6 against Buffalo. With undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito shining to the tune of 246 passing yards and three touchdowns Sunday, there may be some life in a New York passing game that has mostly struggled throughout the campaign. Robinson's role could grow next Sunday against New England if Slayton's arm injury causes him to miss time.