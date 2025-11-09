Robinson caught six of 11 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Robinson led the Giants in targets, but both Darius Slayton (89) and Theo Johnson (75) produced more receiving yards. Whether the Giants start Jaxson Dart (concussion) or Russell Wilson at quarterback in Week 11 against the Packers, Robinson should continue to fill his usual role as a shifty outlet for short passes. Wilson replaced Dart after the rookie sustained a concussion in the second half against the Bears.