Robinson (knee) said after coming off the active/PUP list Tuesday that he hopes to suit up Week 1 versus the Cowboys, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is participating in on-field drills at what looks like full speed Wednesday, per Carroll. The second-year pro is recovering from a right ACL tear, so hoping to play Week 1 is ambitious but not out of the question. Still, even if Robinson can take the field versus Dallas, it seems likely that he'll have to ramp up his snap participation. The Giants have a deep core of wideouts competing for offensive snaps, with Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, rookie Jalin Hyatt and Robinson.