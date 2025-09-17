Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a foot injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson dealt with an ankle issue last week and now is tending to a new health concern as the Giants prep for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. During a Week 2 back-and-forth overtime loss at Dallas, Robinson handled a 70 percent snap share and reeled off eight catches (on 10 targets) for 142 yards and one touchdown, all of which were surpassed by No. 1 WR Malik Nabers' 9-167-2 line on 13 targets.